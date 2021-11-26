Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
See the lights at Foster Park
Iowa Falls' Festival of Lights begins tonight. The annual holiday show is in its fifth year, and more than two dozen displays will dazzle motorists who pay $5 to tour the show tonight, tomorrow night and Sunday night. The show will continue every weekend through Dec. 19. Read more about the show and what goes into preparing for it here. Foster Park is located at the far north end of Dale Drive, off Washington Avenue in Iowa Falls.
Visit Santa at the Met
With Thanksgiving behind us, the holiday season has officially begun. Why not kick it off with a visit to talk to Santa Claus? The big guy will be at the Met Theatre in Iowa Falls on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. He'll also plan to meet with kids - same time, same location - on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. The visits to Santa are free. And while you're downtown, don't forget to mail your letter to Santa. A special mailbox is set up in the pocket park downtown (between The Princess and Cryotherapy Enhancements). Don’t forget to include a return address on the envelope.
Get in the holiday spirit in Eldora
Eldora will host its annual Christmas Festival this Sunday, with activities scheduled throughout town from noon to 5 p.m. Shops around town will be open and pop-up shops will be set up at Midwest Marketing, Hardin County Savings Bank and Opalane. The day will kick off with Santa’s visit to Great Western Bank from 12 to 3 p.m., and the Eldora Public Library will host a story walk from 1 to 5 p.m. A candy cane scavenger hunt invites all ages to race through town to count each candy cane at local spots and then hurry to Hardin County Savings Bank to claim your reward. Hardin County Savings Bank will offer soup and sandwiches from 2 to 5 p.m., and the bank will sponsor surrey rides around the square from 2 to 6 p.m. Riders will take turns departing from the east entrance to the bank. The bank will host Bingo at 3 p.m. “The Polar Express” will be screened at the Grand Theatre at 3 p.m., and a Christmas tree on the square will be lit at 5:30. Find more information about the festival here.
Shop for a good cause
While you're checking gifts off your list, don't forget to pick one up for an area child. A special event on Dec. 11 will provide toys and other gifts to families of children age birth through 16 who are in need, at no charge. The event is sponsored by the Iowa Falls Rotary, Bethany Lutheran Church and Greenbelt Home Care. Donations of toys and other gift items can be dropped off through Dec. 8 at any of the following locations:
- In Iowa Falls: Walmart, Fareway, HyVee, Theisen’s, Dollar General, Green Belt Bank & Trust, Iowa Falls State Bank, GNB and Bethany Lutheran Church
- In Eldora: HyVee, Dollar General, Norby’s, Opalane, Green Belt Bank & Trust, Great Western Bank and Hardin County Savings Bank
For more information about how to sign up to attend (and receive) gifts through the Dec. 11 program, contact Greenbelt Home Care at 641-939-8444 or email areents@greenbelthomecare.com.
Don't neglect those leftovers
If you're not into the immediate shift to holiday season - and want to hold onto Thanksgiving just a little longer - why not try out a new recipe with some of those leftovers? Check out KIFG Radio's Cooks' Corner for some fresh ideas. Find them here.
