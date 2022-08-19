Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday in Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Be sure to enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Check out some history in Eldora
An open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 featuring dresses from 1870 to 1970 at the Historical House/Museum located at 1601 Washington St. in Eldora. One such dress is a wedding dress that is completely hand-stitched, even the long row of covered buttons were made by hand. The Society is also celebrating 50 years as an organization.
Head to Wellsburg for the Farm Fresh Market
Wellsburg's Farm Fresh Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on North Adams Street on Saturday morning. Baked goods, produce, plants and other vendors are planned. New vendors are welcome as well.
Head to the Boat Club for kayaking and games
The Scenic City Empress Boat Club will host its Summer End Event on Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and family friendly. There will be a short kayak trip from Weaver Cove to the Boat Club from 4-5 p.m. A limited number of kayaks will be available (you're welcome to bring your own) and the price is a freewill donation for "grilled goodies" at the boat club. The donations will go toward holding more family events. Yard games and music will take place as well. If you'd like to call to reserve a space and kayaks, please call the boat club at 641-648-9517.
Get your kids signed up for fall sports
Fall is almost here and that means youth sports via the Iowa Falls Parks and Rec Department. There are multiple programs available and they must be signed up for at City Hall, which is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday - Friday. Programs include:
- Flag football for kids in 3rd - 5th grades with an Aug. 26 registration deadline.
- Flag football instructional for second graders with an Aug. 26 registration deadline.
- Volleyball for 3rd-6th graders with a Sept. 2 registration deadline.
Stop by the Times Citizen office or City Hall to get a brochure with the full list and description of all the fall and winter activities.
Show at the Rock-n-Row
A free show will be provided tonight at the Rock-n-row featuring DJ Fisher at 7 p.m. in Eldora. Please bring your own lawn chair and bringing your own alcohol is allowed. Sondra's concession will be open. No glass bottles or pets.
