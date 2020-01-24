Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of four things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County (and one that will require getting outside the county). And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Have some fun at Winter Rec Fest
The ice on the Iowa River may not be thick enough for activities this year, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of fun to be had at Iowa Falls' Winter Rec Fest. The festival kicked off last night with a ping pong tournament and continues with trivia night today. The real fun starts Saturday with a pancake breakfast at the boat club beginning at 8 a.m. and doesn't end until Sunday at the Barlow Memorial Library's Wizards, Fairy Tales & Fantasies program at 2 p.m. Saturday's highlights include sledding, a chili cook-off and fireworks. Check out a full schedule of events here.
Head out on a snowmobile
The Iowa River Riders snowmobile club will head out on a Fun Run on Saturday. Registration will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Donna's Lounge in Meservey. The cost to participate is $10 for club members, and $15 for non-members. The run includes stops in Belmond, Clarion, Dows, Bradford, Coulter and the Hwy 3/Interstate 35 interchange. Find more information about the fun run and the club here.
Hear some toe-tapping tunes
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge is the place to be Saturday night if you're into great live music. The Butler County Line Band (formerly Cross Tie Walker) will begin playing at 7 p.m. inside the building located behind Pizza Hut at the lodge, which located just north of town on Highway 65. The show is free and open to the public.
Enjoy some smoked pork loin
Head to Geneva Methodist Church (603 Front St. in Geneva) at noon on Sunday to enjoy some smoked pork loin prepared by Full Throttle Smoking. The menu will also feature potato salad, chips, baked beans, apple sauce and a large selection of salads and desserts. The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids under 5 years old. Takeouts will be available.
Make plans for a winter getaway close to home
Did you know you can rent a cabin right here in Hardin County? Hardin County Conservation has two cabins near Steamboat Rock that can be rented and used throughout the year. You must make reservations at least three days in advance of the dates you plan to stay. Find more information about the cabins, as well as availability and rates here.
