Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present, and the delta variant is causing a spike in cases here and across Iowa and other parts of the country. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - including Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Shop tax-free
Today and Saturday are Iowa's sales tax holiday, planned to coincide with back-to-school shopping. Items that qualify as being sales tax-free are clothing and footwear that has a selling price less than $100. The definition of "clothing" does not include watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear. Find more information about the tax holiday here, then head out to a local store to start shopping.
Celebrate Corn Days in Dows
Corn Days returns to Dows this weekend, and the schedule is packed with fun for all ages. Highlights of the three days of activities include free sweet corn, watermelon and ice cream in the park at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will also be wine and beer tastings, a parade, inflatables for the kids, live entertainment and fireworks. Find more information about this year's Corn Days - including a full schedule - here.
Dine on sweet corn, meet local Republicans
The Hardin County Republicans will host their annual sweet corn feed today from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Shed (1813 Third Street Pl.) in Eldora. The menu will include roasted pork tenderloin, Heiken’s brats, sweet corn, cantaloupe, homemade potato salad, baked beans, cookies, bars and lemonade. Guests may include Iowa Sen. Annette Sweeney, Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, Iowa Rep. Dave Deyoe, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, and Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. There is no cost to attend the event, but donations will be accepted. Suggested donations are $10 for a single person, or $15 for a family. Read more about the event here.
Rally for rural voices with area Democrats
Hardin County Democrats will sponsor a Rally for Rural Voices on Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at South Hardin High School in Eldora. The event will feature several speakers, including local educators Jolene Teske and Annette Baker, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, and Iowa Representative and gubernatorial candidate Ras Smith. Additionally, Iowa Democratic Party Vice-Chair June Owens will be on hand for remarks, as will Deidre DeJear, who is exploring a run for Iowa governor. Free food will be available until it runs out, and the event will conclude with a pie auction with proceeds benefiting the Hardin County Friendship Club in Iowa Falls. Food service will begin at 5 p.m., speakers will start around 5, and the pie auction will commence at the conclusion of the speakers' remarks. Learn more about the event here.
Attend a free concert in Hubbard
Chad Elliott will perform in a free concert Saturday at the Hubbard Arboretum (located at the corner of Lowden and Ash streets). The concert is possible through a grant from the Hardin County Arts and Culture Endowment and by Big Green, a nonprofit group that cares for the Hubbard Arboretum. Music will last from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests are asked to take a lawn chair and any snacks or beverages they'd like to enjoy. Elliott blends folk roots, swampy blues and soulful writing to delivery an original Americana sound. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Hubbard Golf Course.
