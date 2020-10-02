Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to be open in Hardin County. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in and around Hardin County.
Support a local art collection . . . from home
Iowa Falls' Pat Clark Art Collection will host a No Gala Gala in the coming days. You can attend any time you want, from any place you want (as long as you have an internet connection). The fundraiser, which supports Iowa Falls native Pat Clark's donation of her art collection, features a silent auction, raffle and the ability to donate to the cause via the internet. See and bid on the auction items - including pieces of art, food, a getaway and baskets of goodies - here. Bidding will be open through Oct. 16.
Drive through a market
Zion Reformed Church in Sheffield will host its annual fall market bazaar on Saturday, but it will be different. Guests will stay in their vehicles as they drive through the event, which lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church in Sheffield (2029 Jonquil Ave.). A to-go meal will be served. For $10 per person, you get your choice of pulled pork or a beef hot dog with calico beans, potato salad, chips, a dessert bar and water, or $3 for pulled pork or a hot dog only.
The pantry will include canned meat. The bakery will offer whole pies for $12 each, mini pies for $3 each, breads, pastries, bars and snacks (pre-packaged for guests' safety). There will also be crafts available for purchase.
Money raised through the market supports the missions of the Women of Zion. Read more about the event on its Facebook page here.
Meet a congressional candidate
J.D. Scholten, the Democrat running for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional district, will be in Hardin County for several campaign stops this weekend. Scholten will host a parking lot rally at Iowa Falls-Alden High School on Saturday. “Doors” will open at 6 p.m. at the high school’s north parking lot (1903 Taylor Ave., Iowa Falls). The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees at parking lot rallies will be greeted by volunteers wearing face masks and be directed to a parking space. Attendees are required to stay in their vehicles during the program and they’ll listen to Scholten’s speech broadcast over a FM radio frequency. Attendees will also have the opportunity to text questions to a campaign phone number that Scholten will answer live at the rally. Find more information about the event here.
Peep some fall colors
North central Iowa's trees haven't reached peak fall colors yet, but they're getting close. Get out on an area recreational trail, or take a drive along the Iowa River in Hardin County to see the beauty of the changing seasons. Learn more about which trees are changing, where you can find the most color this weekend, and when to expect our area's peak colors on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website here.
Gather your leaves
When you're done looking at the beautiful leaves - or maybe even before you head out - if you live in Iowa Falls, take some time this weekend to clean up your yard. The city's curbside leaf pickup program begins next week. City employees will be out and about with their leaf vacuum next week, sucking up piles that are placed at the curb (not in the street). Click here for more information about what's allowed, when leaves will be picked up, and how to ensure your pile is removed in a timely and efficient manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.