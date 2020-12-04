Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and here in Hardin County. Restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments are open, but government leaders and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Visit Santa, pick up dinner
The public is invited to New Providence today to see Santa and enjoy a carry-out spaghetti meal. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in town to wave to and greet children. Christmas music will be playing and the town tree on main street in front of BR Design will be lit. Meals can be picked up at the Soda Fountain beginning at 6 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, bread, hot spiced applesauce, a brownie and a beverage. The cost of the meal is a free will donation.
Drop off your cans
AGWSR After Prom will host a can drive fundraiser on Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m. The public is invited to stop by the southeast side of AGWSR High School to donate cans. Money from the redemption of those cans will be used to pay for after prom at the high school.
Ackley kids can visit Santa, pick up a gift
The annual tradition of Ackley children receiving goodie bags from Santa Claus will live on this year. The event is held in conjunction with the Ackley Legion Auxiliary’s Children’s Toy Drawing. Both events will begin simultaneously at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Children must be age 10 or younger to take part. Those planning to participate should enter the Park Avenue alley in front of the Depot Museum from State Street. Follow the alley (west) and turn left onto Mitchell Street towards the Ackley World Journal and the Ackley Legion Hall, then wait for volunteers who will be handing out the items from both groups.
Drive through for Christmas at Calkins
Calkins Nature Area in rural Iowa Falls will host a drive-through Christmas event on Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m. Santa will be there in person to wave and talk to attendees as they drive through the line. There will also be stations where guests can drive through to pick up crafts, activities and snacks as you go. Those who plan to attend were asked to RSVP. If you have not, but would like to attend, call Calkins at 641-648-9878.
Take a state park road trip
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Iowa's state parks in 2020, 20 Iowa artists spent time creating artwork in 20 parks through a special project organized by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University College of Design, and the Iowa Arts Council. Pine Lake State Park in Eldora was one of the parks chosen to be featured (the art inspired by Pine Lake can be seen here). Make the trip interactive by downloading the "Iowa Culture App" from Apple or Google Play stores or launch the desktop version at dcapp.com. Click on "Featured" to find the "20 Artists 20 Parks" tour to plan your trip.
