Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public - especially those who have not been vaccinated - to continue to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Celebrate sauerkraut in Ackley
This weekend's Ackley Sauerkraut Days is the first town festival in Hardin County, marking a start to the summer. Event planners have built a schedule chock-full of activities for all ages. This evening, the traditional free kraut and wieners will be served at 5 p.m. Saturday's activities will include a 5K race, pedal tractor pull, midway and the grand parade. Find a full list of activities here.
Have breakfast at the museum
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The menu includes pancakes, sausages, fruit and drinks. It will be served in the barn and the cost is a freewill donation to the museum. The museum is located one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora (at 203 N. Washington St.). In addition to breakfast, you can explore life as it used to be lived on Iowa farms.
Find a book in Eldora
The Friends of the Eldora Public Library will host a book sale on Saturday. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the south side of the library and will be one day only.
Golf for the pool
The Hubbard Golf and Recreation Center will host a four-person best shot golf tournament on Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m. The cost is $20 per team. All proceeds will go toward the Hubbard Pool Fund, which is hoping to raise $1 million in the coming months to build a new pool. A second tournament will start at 1 p.m. the same day. Find more information here.
Land a whopper
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering the public the opportunity to fish for free this weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are free fishing days in the state. Whereas ordinarily, the state requires the purchase of a license to fish in public waters, this weekend no license is needed. Read more about the free weekend here, and find area places to fish here.
. . . and don't forget to stay cool
Temperatures this weekend are expected to top 90 degrees. Stay cool, either by staying inside air conditioning or heading to a local swimming pool. Find a guide to Hardin County pools' opening dates, hours, rates and rules here. And don't forget your sunscreen!
