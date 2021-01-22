Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up some fish in Eldora
The Pine Lake Wildlife Club will host a fish fry today beginning at 4 p.m. The meal will be served to-go at the curb. The cost is $10 per meal. The Wildlife Club is located at 32740 210th St., Eldora.
Warm up with a good book
It's going to be cold this weekend - colder than it's been so far this year. After months of quarantine and the holidays at home, Netflix has lost its luster. Use a local library to find a book that will keep your attention. But plan ahead - not all libraries are operating normal open-door hours for patrons. Visit your library's website, or call them today.
Watch the game . . . from home
The South Hardin boys basketball team will host Class 2A second-ranked Dike-New Hartford on Saturday with a 4 p.m. start time (JV first, then varsity). While the district allows only limited fans attendance – four tickets per participant plus immediate household – all of the games are streamed live for free. Visit this website to catch the games from home.
Let the Moose cook
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge will serve a curbside breaded tenderloin meal on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10, and each meal includes a sandwich, potato salad or coleslaw and a cookie. Find more information here.
Smoke some meat
Both Fareway and Hy-Vee are offering sales on meat this week. Pick some up and throw it in the smoker. Or, if outdoor cooking's not your jam, use a slow cooker. Find recipe inspiration in KIFG's Cooks' Corner.
