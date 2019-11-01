Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Get started on your holiday shopping
The Scenic City Handmade Fair will return to Iowa Falls on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Open Door Iowa Falls (410 Washington Ave.). This fall’s show will feature carefully curated handmade goods and art, live music, a food truck, sweet treats, beer and wine. Admission is free. Find more information about vendors here.
Have breakfast at the Legion
The American Legion Auxiliary will host its annual breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post #188 in Iowa Falls. The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice and coffee. The cost is $8 per adult, and $4 per child under age 12.
Proceeds from the breakfast are used by the Auxiliary to fund Iowa Girls State, and provide scholarships for two high school students. The breakfast is open to everyone.
Test your trivia knowledge
The popular Trivia Night will return to Highland Golf Club on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event – sponsored by Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street – is open to teams. There are a maximum of 10 people allowed at each table, and the cost per table is $100. There will be a cash bar, and teams are invited to bring their own food and table service. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the trivia contest will start at 6:30. Reserve your table by calling Chamber/Main Street at 641-648-5549.
Shop the Bazaar
The St. Paul Buckeye Ladies Aid will be host its Fall Bazaar on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On the menu will be beef burgers, potato salad and pie. Baked goods and crafts will also be available. Take outs are available, but no early sales. The bazaar is located at the Buckeye Community Building.
Attend a fall festival
St. Mary Catholic Church of Williams will host its Fall Festival on Sunday, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The menu will include chicken and homemade noodles, meatloaf, real mashed potatoes, home frozen corn, salad, St. Mary's Famous pickles, pie and beverage. Cost is $10 for adults, $4 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under free. There will be a variety of homemade crafts and baked goods and raffles will be available at the "country store."
Don't forget to set your clocks back
Sunday morning marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. That means it's time to move clocks back one hour.
