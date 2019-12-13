Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Start your day with Santa
Head to the Steamboat Rock Boat Club (299 N. 7th St.) on Saturday for omelets made to order. And while you're there, meet with Santa before Christmas. The breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 10 a.m., and Santa will be present from 9 to 10 a.m. All are welcome.
See Santa . . . and a movie
Santa will be at Iowa Falls’ Met Theatre on Saturday to meet with the public from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. And while you're there, stick around for a free movie at 1 p.m. GNB Insurance is sponsoring a screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Both the Santa visits and the movie are free and open to the public.
Adopt a pet this month
Learn about Greenbelt Humane Society pet adoptions by stopping at the Iowa Falls HyVee store on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Volunteers from the nonprofit organization will be at the store to speak with customers about volunteering at the Iowa Falls shelter, sponsoring animals, adopting and fostering pets. The humane society is running a December adoption special. The adoption fee for senior cats, special needs cats and longtime shelter residents will be waived with the donation of Purina cat chow or cat litter.
See live music in New Providence
The public is invited to celebrate the Christmas season on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence. The service will begin with special music provided by pianist Lucas McCracken, and Brady Kurtz on the soprano saxophone. Kids age 4 through high school will present a pageant, "Christmas Hope" following the music.
Stop by Santa's workshop
Children in preschool through fourth grade are invited to the Center for the Performing Arts (510 Stevens St.) in Iowa Falls on Sunday for Santa Sunday Funday. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests will enjoy cookie decorating, storytime, games, crafts and refreshments. Those who attend are asked to bring a pair of mittens or a hat to be donated to kids in need.
