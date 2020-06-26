Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. If you can't social distance, wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend without leaving Hardin County.
Shop the Turnabout Store
The Eldora Kiwanis Club's Turnabout Shop has seen some improvements in recent weeks, and as the club prepares to reopen it to shoppers next month, it first wants to pare down its inventory. To that end, the club is planning a "garage sale" of Turnabout Shop items today and tomorrow. The sale will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Eldora today from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. Read more about the shop's facelift - and this weekend's sale - here.
Find a deal at a garage sale
Citywide garage sales will be this weekend throughout Iowa Falls. Chamber/Main Street and the Times Citizen have compiled a map of 28 garage sales. The map can be purchased for 50 cents at any of the three Casey's General Stores in town.
Watch the races
Figure 8 racing will return to the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Eldora on Saturday. Gunderson Racing will present the races at the Eldora speedway on Saturday at 7 p.m. The concession stand and grandstands will be open, and guests are asked to practice social distancing. The price is $10 for general admission, $20 at the pit gate. Find more information here.
Order nature . . . in a box
Calkins Nature Area has canceled this year's summer day camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But kids still looking for nature-themed lessons and crafts can enjoy those things at home thanks to a "nature education box." The deadline to order a box is today. If you plan to pick the box up from Calkins (west of Iowa Falls) the cost is $25. If you want the box shipped, the cost is $45. Activities in the box will include owl pellets, plaster for molding tracks, cyan paper for sunprinting, a bug net, monarch life cycle activities and a bug condo and fossils. Learn more about the boxes here, and reserve a box (or two) here.
Cool off at the pool
While the swimming pools in Hubbard and Eldora will remain closed this summer, the Iowa Falls, Alden and Ackley pools are all now open. This weekend is going to be warm (find a weather forecast here). And find more information about pool hours and admission fees here.
(1) comment
Shouldn’t people wear a mask and physical distance when possible? Instead of one or the other?
