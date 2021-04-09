Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend without leaving Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Football camp returns
The Midwest Rampage - an amateur football team that plans to play its home games in Alden this spring - are offering the second instructional football camp for kids in grades K-7th on Saturday. The first day of the camp was March 27. Kids who did not attend the first camp day are still eligible to participate Saturday.
The camp will be 10-11:30 a.m. at the Alden football field (east of the elementary school). Athletes should bring a pair of cleats or tennis shoes, warm athletic clothing and a water bottle. A registration form to print and mail may be found at www.midwestrampagefootball.com. Questions regarding the camp may be emailed to MidwestRampage2021@gmail.com.
Learn about mammals
The Calkins Nature Area Lunch and Learn Creature Features that began in March resume this weekend. The next 30-minute session - "Mysterious Mammals" - will begin at noon on Saturday in Estes Park in downtown Iowa Falls. It is free and open to the public, and the content is suitable for all ages. Get more information about the sessions by calling Calkins at 641-648-9878.
Test your trivia knowledge
The Hardin County Home Educators will host their annual Trivia Night on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Quakerdale Broer Center Gym (26866 Hwy S55) in New Providence (note change of location). Teams may have a maximum of eight members ages 5th grade up to adult. Even if you don't have a team, you can arrive and join others to make one. Registration fees are $10 per person ($5 for youth). Cash prizes will be given for the first three winning teams in each division and door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening. A meal of beef burgers, pies, bars and other snacks and beverages will be available for sale starting at 5:30 p.m. and lasting throughout the evening. Call Genya Clemons for more information. 641-640-2475
Barlow Library movie bundle
Pick up a movie bundle from the Barlow Library in Iowa Falls. All month, the library has available paper bags, each of which contains three movies - based on a category - and popcorn. Perfect for a night (or day) in this weekend.
Prepare for the season's first brush pickup
Iowa Falls' first curbside brush pickup of the year will begin Monday morning, so use this weekend to clean up your yard. For brush, each residence is allowed two bundles and the bundles may be no larger than four feet wide by four feet high and eight feet long, and should not be tied together. The maximum diameter of brush or limbs is six inches. Piles should be located at the curb – not in the street. Brush should be piled at the curb by 5 a.m. on Monday. Crews will begin on the west side of town and work toward the east.
The first (and only) pickup of spring leaves will be April 26. For leaves, residents should rake leaves into piles at the curb line – not in the street. Do not place leaves in bags.
Future brush pickup dates in Iowa Falls are May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13. Leaf pickup dates this year are tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4 and 18 and Nov. 1.
