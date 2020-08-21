Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Get a taste of the State Fair
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge is hoping to help locals satisfy their hunger for the Iowa State Fair, which was canceled this year. The lodge will offer a curbside meal feating Shelley's Guinea Grinders today from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per meal, which includes a guinea grinder, potato salad, macaroni salad, baked beans and a cupcake. The meal is open to the public. The lodge is located at 11350 US Hwy. 65 north of Iowa Falls.
Beer and tacos in Iowa Falls
Timbukbru brewery in Iowa Falls will host a night of their Iowa-brewed beers, served alongside tacos by Nacho Daddy'z Tacos. The taco truck will be parked at the brewery (at the corner of Washington Avenue and River Street) today at 6 p.m. all are welcome. Find more information here.
Catch a concert . . . outdoors
The Farnum Family will present an outdoor concert at Cottage Community Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair for seating. In case of inclement weather, the audience will watch from their vehicles. The Farnum Family is a touring family band from the Missouri Ozarks who have taken their energetic blend of musical entertainment and homespun family humor throughout the Midwest and beyond. Their blend of bluegrass, old-time gospel, and western music has delighted audiences everywhere. Cottage Community Church is located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Hwy 65 and two and a half miles west on County Road D41. Everyone is welcome. A free will offering will be taken.
Get ready for school
For students in Iowa Falls and Alden, this weekend marks the last before school starts for a new year. Get all of your end-of-the summer fun in. Find back to school for several area school districts in the Times Citizen and Ackley World Journal's Back to School section, which published Wednesday and is available online here.
Enjoy popcorn and a movie at home
Want to enjoy a movie but don't want to be close to people? Check out a movie from your local library, and get takeout movie popcorn from the Met Theatre, which is serving it up most nights. Find more information about the theater's hours here.
