Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at record-setting rates. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Check out a cowboy competition
A cowboy competition will be held in Iowa Falls this weekend to raise money for local cowboy Doug Sparks' medical bills. It will be Saturday and Sunday at the Ellsworth Community College Equine Center. Saturday’s activities include barrel races, competitive team roping and kids dummy roping. A steak dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. (cost is a free will donation), followed by live and silent auctions and live country music. Sunday’s activities include cowboy church, breakaway roping and Sunday afternoon fun roping. All are welcome. Admission is free.
Go skating in Radcliffe
The City of Radcliffe has finished preparations of its ice skating rink, and it should be open to the public this weekend. The rink is free to use. You must provide your own ice skates. Find more information about the rink here.
Make a jig
Have you ever wanted to make your own ice fishing jigs? Learn all the essentials of jig making at a special event hosted by Calkins Nature Area on Sunday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. The workshop is open to 15 people at a cost of $10 per person, and will be held at the nature center, which is located at 18335 135th St. west of Iowa Falls. Register for the event online here.
Test your trivia knowledge
River’s Edge Church will host a Trivia Night on Sunday to raise money for youth camps and trips. The event will be held at River’s Edge Church, which is located at 204 College Ave. in Iowa Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tables – each holds eight team members – cost $60 for the event. Free concessions will be provided with the purchase of a table. There will also be a pie auction. At the end of the evening one lucky group will take home the grand prize trophy. Reservations can be made at the church office (205 Main St.), which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, or by calling 641-648-6017.
