Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of four things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday in Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Be sure to enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Talk to a Senate candidate
Adm. Mike Franken, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, will be in Iowa Falls today at the Barlow Library from 4-5 p.m. Franken is challenging incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley in this November's election. The event is free and open to the public.
Check out "The Call of the Matterhorn"
Take a trip to Camp Pine Lake (23008 W Ave.) near Eldora tonight to watch 43 local thespians perform the play "The Call of the Matterhorn." The actors, ages 7-16 have been rehearsing at a drama day camp every day this week to prepare for the show. Curtains open at 7 p.m. and the show is free and open to the public.
Get yourself some pancakes
Hardin County Farm Museum pancake breakfasts are back The museum, located a mile north of the stoplight in Eldora (203 N. Washington St.), will host its breakfast tomorrow from 7 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausages, fruit and drinks. It's served in the barn and the cost is a freewill donation to the museum.
Have some fun at Prairie Bridges Parkfest
Prairie Bridges Parkfest 2022 is upon us. The fun begins today at 5 p.m. in Ackley with the opening of the food stand in the Back Forty. Events continue throughout the weekend, including a beer garden, kid's fishing derby, sand volleyball, fireworks, music and more. Find the full schedule here.
