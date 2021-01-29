Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up a sandwich tonight
Salt & Light Kitchen will host a gourmet grilled cheese fundraiser for the Salt & Light Youth Center today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The cost is $9 per meal, which includes a grilled cheese sandwich, chips and a cookie. A kids meal combo is also available for $5. It includes a kids grilled cheese sandwich, chips and a cookie. Salt & Light Kitchen is located at 522 Washington Ave. in Iowa Falls.
The menu includes seven gourmet grilled cheese sandwich options, from the “Macdaddy” (grilled Texas toast layered with American cheese and homemade macaroni and cheese), to the “Grilled Spaghetti” (grilled Texas toast layered with provolone cheese and spaghetti), to the “Ooey Gooey” (grilled Texas toast layered with provolone cheese and spinach artichoke dip). Find more information on the Salt & Light Kitchen Facebook page.
Grab yourself a Reuben
The Iowa Falls Elks Lodge will offer a meal of Reuben (and a limited number of Rachel) sandwiches tonight. The sandwiches are being prepared by Randy Watts. Each meal includes tots, pea salad and a brownie and costs $12 per plate. Carry-out and curbside pickup are available. The meal will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. the lodge is located at 601 Railroad St. in Iowa Falls.
Get dinner at the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will offer a ham ball meal today from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be served curbside and includes hamballs and cheesy potatoes. The cost is $10 per meal. The Moose is located at 11350 Highway 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls.
Head outside
It's cold, we know, but that doesn't mean you can't get outside and recreate. From ice skating (the Scenic City Empress in Iowa Falls and the Radcliffe City Park both offer skating rinks), to snowshoeing (check out adult and kid size snowshoes at the Barlow Library in Iowa Falls), to cross country skiing (Calkins Nature Area has a limited supply of skis for check-out), there are plenty of ways to get outside and get moving to stay warm and healthy. Take advantage of one this weekend.
Grab lunch in Iowa Falls
The Church of the Open Bible in Iowa Falls will host a Tijuana mission trip fundraiser lunch on Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meal will be served drive-through. It will include spaghetti, garlic bread and a Heavenly's Bakery cookie. The cost is a free will donation. The church is located at 410 College Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.