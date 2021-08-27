Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes every county in Iowa - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.

Mr. Tundra, the newest resident at Calkins Nature Area’s wildlife display, looks different from other owls in the display and those found in Iowa. Differences include the feathers over his beak and the feathers over his legs and feet.

Calkins Nature Area in rural Iowa Falls recently welcomed a new resident - a snowy owl named Mr. Tundra. The owl suffered a broken wing. It was nursed back to health by the Black Hawk Rehabilitation Center, but he cannot be returned to the wild. Read more about Mr. Tundra and what makes him special here, and then make plans to visit him at the nature center (the animal exhibits are open even when the nature center itself is closed).

