Mr. Tundra, the newest resident at Calkins Nature Area’s wildlife display, looks different from other owls in the display and those found in Iowa. Differences include the feathers over his beak and the feathers over his legs and feet.
Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes every county in Iowa - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up some fresh produce
If you've been waiting to pick up some fresh veggies, now's the time. The Hampton Farmers' Market will be open in the parking lot east of Hardee's on Highway 3 in the Franklin County town today, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Produce can also be purchased in Hardin County from Puffer Roske Farms, which is located at 10042 County Road S45 and open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Find more information about Puffer Roske here.
Party on the patio
Friends of the Alden Public Library will host their annual patio party today from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Kris Karr will perform and the Taco Shack food truck will be available to purchase food. The event is open to people age 21 and older only.
One last party at the pool
The Hubbard Swimming Pool Committee and Friends will host one last Party at the old Hubbard pool on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature live music, Kona Ice, a pie auction, dunk tank and a prize raffle. A meal will be served, the cost of which is a free will donation. The pool has been closed since the end of the 2019 season, and a committee is working to raise money to build a new swimming pool. The pool is located at 701 E Ash.
Cruise on the Empress
The Scenic City Empress in Iowa Falls is still offering public cruises every Saturday and Sunday. They leave at 2 p.m. from the Boat Club at 1113 Union St. No reservations are required. The cost to cruise on the Empress is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
Visit Calkins' newest resident
Calkins Nature Area in rural Iowa Falls recently welcomed a new resident - a snowy owl named Mr. Tundra. The owl suffered a broken wing. It was nursed back to health by the Black Hawk Rehabilitation Center, but he cannot be returned to the wild. Read more about Mr. Tundra and what makes him special here, and then make plans to visit him at the nature center (the animal exhibits are open even when the nature center itself is closed).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.