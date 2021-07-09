Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning those who have not been vaccinated to continue to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 - especially amid the prevalence of the delta strain of the virus. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Don't miss out on the fair
The Hardin County Fair continues today and through the weekend in Eldora. Between animal and 4-H exhibits, games, food and entertainment, there's something for everyone at the fair. Grandstand entertainment tonight is a tractor pull, and tomorrow it's Figure 8 races and a performance by Neil Hewitt. Find a full schedule on the fair's website, or check out the Times Citizen special section that details all there is to do and see.
Catch a movie in Eldora
The Grand Theatre in Eldora will reopen today, and is planning showings through the weekend, at 7 p.m. each day. Additional nightly screenings will be added as crowds return to the theater. The theater closed last August amid a shortage of movies being released and patrons' reluctance to gather in theaters. Find more details on the theater's Facebook page.
Try your voice at the microphone
The public is invited to an open mic night at the Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library today from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will be held on the patio. It is open to adults only.
Hit the links for a good cause
Eldora Fire and Rescue and the Eldora Police Department will host a “Guns ‘N’ Hoses golf tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The event will be held at Pine Lake Country Club to support the Eldora fire and police departments. It’s a four-person best shot tournament, 18 holes. The cost is $160 per team with lunch included. There’s a cap of 36 teams. The day will also include door prizes and raffle items. Call Pine Lake Country Club at 641-858-3031 to sign up. Find more information here.
Talk politics in Iowa Falls
The Hardin County Democrats’ Pints and Politics gatherings will return Sunday. The gatherings are held the first Sunday of every month, always at the River Tap on Railroad Street in Iowa Falls, and always beginning at 6 p.m. Guests are invited for food and drink (everyone pays their own bill) and good discussion.
