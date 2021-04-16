Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend without leaving Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Test your trivia knowledge
The Hubbard Swimming Pool Committee will host a trivia and pie event tonight to raise money for construction of a new pool. The doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia will start at 7 at the Hubbard Golf and Recreation Club. Teams are comprised of six to eight people, and the cost is $100 per team. Reserve a table by texting 563-340-9022 or go to the Facebook event page. Walk-ins are welcome too. Guests are invited to bring their own snacks. In addition to trivia, the event will include an auction of 10 homemade pies during intermission, at approximately 8 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Learn about amphibians
Calkins Nature Area staff will host a Creature Feature on Saturday at noon in Estes Park in downtown Iowa Falls. The program, which will run about 30 minutes, will focus on amphibians. It is free and open to the public and the content is suitable for all ages. Get more information by calling Calkins at 641-648-9878.
See a football game in Iowa Falls
Ellsworth Community College has announced that it will welcome spectators to Cadet Field for home football games this spring, with the first home game on Saturday. Fans will be required to wear masks while in attendance and maintain social distance protocols. There will be no concession stands available for the spring season. Admission to the games is free for ECC students and Iowa Falls-Alden students with their college or student ID. Adults are $10 and K-12 students are $5 and kids under the age of 5 are free. The game on Saturday against Iowa Central will kick off at 1 p.m. Find a preview of the team's season here.
Pick up a free food box
Do you know someone who needs a box of free food? The Ruth Project Food Pantry will distribute free food boxes on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The boxes weigh about 25 pounds each and include meat, dairy, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables. They will be handed out curbside at 415 College Ave. in Iowa Falls. Pull up to the curb and they'll be placed in your car - no need to get out. There are no income requirements and the giveaway is open to the public. One box of free food per family.
Pick up a turkey supper
The Alden UCC Church will serve turkey, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and pie at its annual spring turkey supper on Sunday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meal will be carry-out only. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
