Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
See a show at IFAHS
Iowa Falls-Alden High School students will present their fall musical - "Yearbook Reflections" - today and tomorrow. The show, which features a cast of 25 students, tells the stories behind a school's yearbook. Performances will be today at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 3 p.m., both in the Jerene Barlow Auditorium at the high school. The cost is $5 at the door (kids younger than 5 are free). Find a cast list and photos from a dress rehearsal here.
Get your laughs at the community theater
Iowa Falls Community Theatre’s Pastime Players invite audiences to get into the holiday spirit with a lively comedy this weekend. "Seasonal Allergies” tells the story of a group of friends and family whose holiday season is turned upside down by a divorce, a messy house guest, and an allergy attack. The show will be performed at the Center for the Performing Arts on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. The Friday and Saturday performances will be preceded by a dinner served at the theater at 6 p.m. There will be no meal served on Sunday. Tickets to the meal and the show are $25 per person. Tickets to the performance only are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door. Find more information about the show here.
Have a steak supper in Steamboat
The Steamboat Rock Presbyterian Church will host its annual Steak Supper on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Iowa River Conservation Club (Steamboat Rock Boat Club). The menu includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy with all the fixings and plenty of desserts. Gluten free meals are available as well. Adults are $10; children ages 5-10 are $5; and children under 5 are free.
Shoot for a turkey
The Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation Department will host a holiday turkey shoot for families on Sunday. A team consists of a parent and child from the same family. Each team will shoot 20 shots from the free throw line (10 per child, 10 per parent). Competition levels will be divided up by the child's age, and the winning teams will receive a 10-pound turkey. Cost is $1 per team. Participants are asked to pre-register by Friday, Nov. 15. The event will take place at Riverbend Middle School. Age groups and times are as follows: 5-7 year olds and parents: 1 p.m.; 8-10 year olds and parents: 2 p.m.; 11-13 year olds and parents: 3 p.m. Call City Hall at 641-648-2527 for more information.
Have dinner at the Moose
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge will host a turkey supper fundraiser on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lodge, which is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls. The public is welcome. The cost is $10 per adult, or $5 per kid age 10 and younger. The meal is available as dine-in or carry-out. Delivery is also available, but requires a phone call to 648-3982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.