Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Attend an arboretum dedication
The Iowa Falls High School Class of 1969 will host a ceremony to dedicate a new arboretum that it has established at Calkins Nature Area. The arboretum includes 150 new trees - one for each member of the graduating class. The dedication will be at Calkins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The public is welcome to attend. Find more information about the gift and the dedication here.
Learn about Monarchs
The Monarch Butterfly has been a hot topic for many years now. Join Pine Lake State Park Interpreter Jovis Shoemaker to learn more about how Monarchs travel, feed and reproduce. Meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pine Lake West Prairie (next to Eldora's Gunderson Park). In addition to learning about Monarchs, participants will also make butterfly seed balls, a type of seed dispersal system that can allow for you to bring butterfly-attracting plants right to your backyard. This free event is open to all ages.
Celebrate the return of an Iowa Falls relic
The Iowa Falls Historical Society will host a reception to celebrate the completed restoration of a painting. "Romsdahl Fjord in Norway" by Helmsted was willed to the City of Iowa Falls by its owner, Eugene Ellsworth, in 1907. The painting hangs in the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building, and has been restored. The reception will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building (520 Rocksylvania Ave.). The event is free and open to the public. Learn more about the painting's history and renovation here.
See some cars in Eldora
The Hardin County Historical Society Annual Ice Cream Social and Car Cruiz'n event will be held Sunday at the old high school grounds in Eldora. Car parking and registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with food at noon and hand turned ice cream at 12:30. There will also be a silent auction. A Pine Lake cruise will follow at 3 p.m. For more information contact Rob John at 641-849-0938 or email rdjohn2@hotmail.com. This event is free and open to the public.
Participate in Alden's Fall Festival
This year’s Alden Fall Family Festival will be Sunday. Starting at 3:30 there will be entertainment from Aaron McClanahan followed by Let’s Make a Dale or No Deal at 4:30 – with prizes. From 5:30-7 p.m. there is a pork burger meal for a free will offering. One Track Mind takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. and don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs for fireworks at dusk. All events take place at the city park.
