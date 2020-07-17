Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up four ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Catch an area game
The AGWSR softball team is two wins away from clinching a berth to the state softball tournament. The Cougars (10-4) will host Janesville (9-7) tonight in a Class 1A Region 7 Semifinal that begins at 7 p.m. The winner of tonight's game will advance to Monday's Regional Final at a site to be determined. Possible Monday opponents are highly-ranked Clarksville (14-1) or Starmont (3-11).
Celebrate summer in Radcliffe
The town of Radcliffe will host its annual Radcliffe Days this weekend. The festival will be a little different this year to adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The fun starts Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and a car show around the park. Find a full schedule of events in this story, or in the Radcliffe Improvement Committee's Facebook group.
Get yourself a dog day of summer
Salt & Light Outreach Ministries, which operates a youth center in Iowa Falls, is offering a takeout meal on Saturday. The event – called Dog Day of Summer – will offer a ¼ pound hot dog of the buyer’s choice with a bag of chips, baked beans and a cookie for $10. Kids’ meals include a basic hot dog, chips and a cookie and cost $5 each. The meal is available as carryout only. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Salt & Light Outreach Ministries, which is located at 522 Washington Ave. in Iowa Falls. Find more information about it here.
Cool off at the pool
This weekend's going to be hot, hot, hot. According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, today and Sunday will see highs around 88 degrees, and Saturday will be 92 with a heat index around 100 degrees. Cool off at the pool (but remember to stay socially distanced from others). Find information about which pools are open for the season, their hours and the cost of admission in a story we printed last month here.
