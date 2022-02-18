Another weekend is upon us. Although local COVID-19 infection rates have fallen in recent weeks, the virus is still present and spreading. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend right here in Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Test your trivia in Hubbard
The Hubbard Pool Committee will host a trivia night today to raise money to build a new swimming pool. The event will be held at the Hubbard Golf and Recreation Club (21251 Co. Rd. D55). Happy hour will begin at 6 p.m. and trivia will start at 7:30. The cost is $250 per table (up to 10 people per team/table). The evening will also feature a 50/50 raffle, pie/cheesecake auction, cash bar and guests are invited to bring their own snacks. To sign up call Laura at 515-290-0120 or email lauraimsland@gmail.com.
Attend a horse show
Ellsworth Community College will host its annual Open Horse Show at the college's Equestrian Center this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m. The Equestrian Center is located at on the Hamilton Campus on the south side of Iowa Falls at 709 Ellsworth Ave.
Have breakfast at the Legion
The Radcliffe American Legion will host brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns, french toast, muffins and chicken and noodles. Beverages include orange juice, milk and coffee. The cost is a free will donation. The meals are served at the legion, which is located at 115 Isabella St. All are welcome.
Pick up soup in New Providence
The New Providence Fire Department will host a fundraiser lunch on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the fire station, which is located at 506 W. Main St., in New Providence. The menu includes, chili, potato soup, veggies and cinnamon rolls. It will be served dine-in or carry-out. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward a planned fire station addition project.
Get out and enjoy the weather
This weekend, although windy, should be warmer than recent weeks. Which means it could present a good opportunity to get outside and take in some fresh air. Take a walk on an area trail, stroll a local neighborhood, or ride a bike around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.