Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask if you're in close proximity to other people. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend - four here in Hardin County and one that requires a drive into Franklin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Head to the market
The Geneva Market, which bills itself as "Northern Iowa's Greatest Show of its Kind" will return today and tomorrow with more than 100 vendors. The event features vendors that sell everything from food and beverages, to vintage clothing, art, and candles. The market will open today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's located on the Geneva School Grounds at 704 Washington St. The cost to attend is $3 per person; children under 12 are free. Find more information about the vendors on the event's Facebook page.
Pick up lunch, support a museum
The Civilian Conservation Corps/Prisoner of War Recreational Hall and Military Museum will host a fundraiser today in the Fareway parking lot in Eldora (1232 14th Street). Lunch - pork burgers, chips and a beverage - will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is being sponsored by Thrivent Financial. The CCC/POW museum is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum has been on the National Historic Register since 2012 and is the only original campsite building from the CCC era in the State of Iowa. Italian and German POWs used the facility during World War II.
Have coffee at Calkins
Calkins Nature Area staff will host Coffee with Calkins on Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the nature area. Coffee, doughnuts and muffins will be provided. Enjoy a cup of coffee, a little breakfast, then join the staff for a short wildflower and bird hike. The event is designed for adults and is free of charge to participate. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP via the Facebook page so organizers can plan ahead. Guests are also asked to take a mask with them for the indoor part of the morning. Masks can be removed outside.
Celebrate the mothers
Sunday is Mother's Day, which means it's time to honor and celebrate the mothers (and mother-like figures) in our lives. Whether that means making or buying a card, sending a bouquet of flowers, or treating Mom to a home-cooked or store-bought meal, don't forget to show her how much she means to you. Shop local stores, check out local restaurants' specials and consider a walk at a local park as ways to honor the special women in our lives.
Put out your brush
Monday marks the beginning of this month's curbside brush pickup in Iowa Falls. Each residence is allowed two bundles and the bundles may be no larger than four feet wide by four feet high and eight feet long, and should not be tied together. The maximum diameter of brush or limbs is six inches. Piles should be located at the curb – not in the street. Piles should be at the curb by 5 a.m. on Monday. Crews will work their way through town during the week. Find more information about the city's leaf and brush pickup program here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.