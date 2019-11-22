Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
See a play at the Roundhouse
The Hardin County Home Educators High School Drama Class will present “Mystery at Shady Acres” on today, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the New Providence Roundhouse. It will take a top notch investigating team to solve this mystery set in a quaint hotel with some much anticipated guests, as well as some less-than-desirable ones. This lighthearted “whodunit” has enough twists and turns to keep audiences of all ages entertained. The suggested donation at the door is $5. The annual pie auction for the Hardin County Home Educators Scholarship Fund will be taking bids until the end of intermission. The production is being directed by Amy Stephenson and Leigh Elsberry.
Find a deal at the Thrift Store
The Church Women United Thrift Store in Iowa Falls is having a sale this weekend. The store, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays will have everything on sale for half price today and tomorrow. The store is located on the east side of South Oak Street, beneath the Subway restaurant. Proceeds from Thrift Store sales are used to fund grants in the community. Find additional information on the store's Facebook page.
Get your holiday shopping started
The Ackley Xi Zeta Sigma Sorority will host its Annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AGWSR High School in Ackley. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. Admission is $1.00. Numerous crafters and home vendors, as well as raffles and door prizes.
Get outside while the weather's temperate
Sure, today's pretty cold, but Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 40s. Make the most of this temperate late-November weather by getting outside. Calkins Nature Area is open on the weekends, and local trails are always an option for exercise outside. Find more information about county parks here, and Iowa Falls' recreational trails here.
Start planning your Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving's less than a week away, so it's time to make plans for the holiday. Shop at area grocery stores to buy supplies, and find hundreds of recipes on KIFG Radio's Cooks' Corner page.
