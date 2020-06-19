Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. If you can't social distance, wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend without leaving Hardin County.
Shop the market in Geneva
You'll have to make a trip outside Hardin County for this one, but we've heard it's worth the travel time. The Geneva Market will return to 704 Washington St. in Geneva today. and tomorrow. It's open today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $3 per person (kids 12 and under are free). The non-profit market bills itself as north central Iowa's largest one-of-a-kind market. It has 100 spaces for vendors selling antiques, repurposed items, handcrafted treasures, and the funky and junky. The market is held outdoors, and social distancing is required. Vendors and shoppers are encouraged to wear face masks. A limited food menu will be served. Find more information on the event's Facebook page.
Celebrate New Providence's heritage
While many other festivals this month were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the tiny Hardin County town of New Providence is going ahead with Heritage Festival this weekend, although they have been amended. The events kick off today with a walk-up meal, crowing of Mr. and Miss New Providence and a drive-in movie at the Roundhouse. Tomorrow's activities include a pickleball tournament, parade, 5K race, carryout meal, another drive-in movie and a dance. Find a full schedule of events here.
Play some golf in Eldora
The Eldora Fire Department will host a four-person best shot memorial golf tournament on Saturday. The event will be held at the Pine Lake Country Club near Pine Lake State Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., a shotgun start will be 9 a.m. The cost is $35 per person (lunch included). Find more information on the event's Facebook page.
See a movie close to home
The forecast this weekend calls for intermittent rain. Escape the wet weather in the comfort of a local movie theater. This is the first weekend of shows at the Grand Theatre in Eldora since it closed due to COVID-19. Its first show will be a call back to the film it showed when it opened following a year and a half of renovations in 1996: "Mission Impossible." Due to a lack of new movie releases, the Met Theatre in Iowa Falls will also be showing a classic: "Dirty Dancing." Find more information about the Grand Theatre here, and the Met Theatre here.
Visit the pool
Several area swimming pools opened this week, and they'll be open this weekend as long as the weather stays safe. Find more information about hours, prices, and cleaning policies for area pools here.
Don't forget Dad
Sunday is Father's Day. If you haven't already prepared something for him, shop a local story or peruse the KIFG Cooks' Corner recipes here and plan something special for Dad. He deserves it.
Welcome to the discussion.
