Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving the Iowa River Greenbelt. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Shop the sales in Alden
Alden's city-wide garage sales are scheduled for May 13 and 14. If you'd like your sale to be included on the map, contact Alden City Hall by May 10. Free maps of garage sales will be available for free at Casey's Stores in Alden and Iowa Falls.
Find something unique at the Market
The 2022 Geneva Market will be Friday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Geneva School Grounds. There will be something for everyone, from antiquers to junkers and vintage-lovers. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and entertainment will also be available.
Get a dose of fine art at ECC
The Friends of the Pat Clark Art Collection will host a first-ever Art Fest on the Ellsworth Community College campus on Saturday. The festival will feature more than two dozen artists and their work in the Gentle Student Center courtyard at 1100 College Ave. in Iowa Falls. Admission is free and food vendors will be on site. Activities, including drawing and craft making, will be available for children in attendance. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Find more information about it here.
It's spring; time to plant
The weather sure took a turn this week, didn't it? After several days of much hotter-than-normal weather, things will be more reasonable this weekend. We're likely past the point of overnight frost, so it's time to get some plants in the ground (or in some containers). Head out to a local plant store this weekend. Here in the Iowa River Greenbelt area you can check out River Valley Landscaping in Iowa Falls, Hobson Greenhouse near Eldora, Andersons Flowers and Greenhouse in Ackley, North Country Landscaping in Hampton and Sonshine Farms near Hubbard.
Get outside
This spring's weather has felt like a cruel joke. First, temperatures near freezing and snow and rain in April, then this week, hot and humid. This weekend is looking like it'll be a nice one. Make the most of it by getting outside. Whether it's a walk around your yard, or a hike on a Hardin County trail, get some fresh air and take in the sights and sounds of spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.