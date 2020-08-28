Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to be open in Hardin County. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Tacos at Timbers Edge
Timbers Edge Wedding and Event Centre will offer a meal of street tacos tonight at the event center north of Steamboat Rock. Nacho Daddy'z Tacos will serve the food from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn more about the meal and the venue here.
Football season kicks off tonight
The 2020 football season begins today as Iowa Falls-Alden and South Hardin face off in Eldora. The Cadets defeated the Tigers last season, but the hosts expect to field a good team this fall. Opening kick is set for 7:30 p.m. Fans who can't to attend the game can listen to live play-by-play on KIFG 95.3 FM. Drew Mourlam will have the call. AGWSR will also begin its 2020 season with a road game at Clarksville. Opening kick set for 7 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, school districts have drafted spectator guidelines. Read Iowa Falls-Alden's guidelines here.
Find a deal at the Kiwanis shop
Starting this weekend, on the last Saturday of every month the Eldora Kiwanis TurnAbout Shop will offer a $5 bag day sale. The shop is open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clothing donations are being accepted, but only during open hours. The shop is also open Mondays 1-4 p.m. and Thursdays 3-6 p.m. Learn more about the turnabout shop here.
Play some bags
Happenings Bar and Grill in Steamboat Rock will host its fourth annual Battle of the Bags Tournament on Saturday. Sign-up will start at 3 p.m., and the tournament will begin at 4 p.m. The cost is $20 per team. Find more information here.
Enjoy the cooler temperatures
After a week of 90-plus-degree temperatures, this weekend is looking like it'll present a break from the heat wave. If you're able, get out of the air conditioning and get outside for some social distanced fun or exercise. Walk on a trail, visit a park, shop at a local store or order takeout.
