Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to be open in Hardin County. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Celebrate with a local business
BiPolar Studios tattoo shop in Iowa Falls will celebrate its 10th anniversary and a move to a new location with a special event on Saturday. The event will be held at the shop, which is in the old US Cellular building at 401 N. Oak St., from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be tacos by 503, refreshments, free temporary tattoos for kids and other giveaways. The big event will be raffles for a $100 Walmart gift card and a $200 BiPolar gift card. The proceeds of the raffle will go to the Iowa Falls School Nurse’s Fund. Read more about the shop here.
Ride the backroads
Get a good look at Hardin County's back roads on the Gravel Iowa River Greenbelt bike ride this Sunday. The ride will start and end in Eldora at the Firehouse Saloon and Grill parking lot. The ride starts at 9 a.m. The scenic route will go through rolling hills and the river valley through the Iowa River Greenbelt in Hardin and Marshall counties. It's a multi-surface ride, mostly on gravel roads, but also includes some paved roads. The ride has routes for rides of distances 25, 35, 63 and 100 miles. Find more information about routes, registration, instructions and more on a website here, or on Facebook here.
Have breakfast in Hubbard
Hubbard American Legion Post #4 will host a breakfast on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hubbard Fire Station. The meal will include pancakes, sausages and eggs. The breakfast is being served dine-in, carry-out or home delivery in Hubbard. The cost is a free will donation.
Cruise the county
The Hardin County Historical Society will host an ice cream and car cruise fundraiser on Sunday. Cars will line up in the parking lot at the old high school in Eldora (12th Street) at 11 a.m. Each participant will receive a goodie bag, medallion, a drawing ticket and a chance to enter 50-50 drawing. The cruise will start at 11:45 a.m. with a drive through the Historical House to purchase a pulled pork meal or a walking taco meal. The next stop will be by Estabrook to eat lunch and donate for homemade ice cream.
The cruise will pass Hubbard Care Center, drive through Radcliffe, stop at the Alden Casey's and drive by Iowa Falls' Heritage Care Center and Scenic Living Communities before ending at Fareway in Iowa Falls. Find full details here. People along the route are invited to grab a lawn chair and wave as the parade of cars goes by. Times are approximate within 10 minutes.
Arrange a butterfly appointment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.