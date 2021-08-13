Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present, and the CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - including Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Join Park Fest in Ackley
This weekend is the 7th annual Park Fest at Prairie Bridges Park in Ackley. The fun will begin today with a food stand, beverage garden, and funnel cake stand. Tonight, glow volleyball begins at 8:30 p.m. and live music will last from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday is packed full of fun for all ages, from a French toast breakfast and a kids fishing derby in the morning, to cardboard boat races, a gaga pit tournament, sand volleyball, horseshoes tournament, pie sales, lip sync battles and fire works. Sunday includes breakfast, a DJ, a bags tournament and Drink and Paint. Find a full schedule of events here.
Go for one last swim
The Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center in Iowa Falls will close for the season at the end of the day Saturday, so if you've been waiting to go for a swim, now's the time to do it. On Saturday, the pool is open for lap swim from 12 to 1 p.m., and for open swim from 1 to 5 p.m.
Get your fill of shrimp in Eldora
Pine Lake Country Club will host a shrimp boil today at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and tickets are available at the country club, or by calling 641-858-3031. The menu will include peel and eat shrimp, potatoes, onions, smoked sausage and corn.
Have breakfast at the museum
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a pancake breakfast and tractorcade on Saturday. Breakfast will be served in the barn from 7 to 9:30 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, sausage and fruit. The cost is a free will donation. The 17th Annual Greenbelt Tractorcade will begin at 9:30 a.m. The tractors will take off from the farm museum as they make their way to Wellsburg through Pine Lake and the Scenic Iowa River Greenbelt. The farm museum is located at 203 N. Washington St. in Eldora. Find more information here.
Ride around Wellsburg
Wellsburg’s Fourth Annual Great Bike Ride Around Town will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Participants do not need to be from Wellsburg. The leisurely ride around town is 2.8 miles. Riders under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Read more about how WAGBRAT got started in 2018 here.
