Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up dinner at the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will offer a curbside meal tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. The public's invited to drive through and pick up chili, a grilled cheese sandwich and a cinnamon roll. Each meal costs $10. The Moose is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north edge of Iowa Falls.
Grab some pie and ice cream
Edgewood in Iowa Falls will offer ice cream sundaes and pie at a drive-through event on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Edgewood (719 River St.). The event is a thank you for supporters, and an opportunity for new donors to give as part of the Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge. Drive through, or sit at one of several tables set up outside. The cost is a free will donation.
Get a taste of Iowa Falls-Alden
On Sunday, the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet Kitchen will host “Taste of IFA” from 2 to 5 p.m. at the high school. The event will offer Cadet Kitchen food samples, cookie decorating, face painting, and a performance by the IFA Dance Team at 3 p.m. Donations will be used toward the Cadet Kitchen’s Barlow Challenge fundraising goal.
Put your video game skills to the test
On Sunday, the IFA Esports team will host a 2v2 Rocket League Tournament from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Iowa Falls-Alden High School Auditorium. All ages are welcome to compete against other Rocket League teams from the community and win prizes. There’s a $25 entry fee, which will go toward the group’s Barlow Challenge fundraiser.
Get turkey and all the fixings in Alden
The Alden UCC Church will be serving turkey and all the fixings on Sunday, Oct. 17. The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church, which is located at 212 West St. in Alden. It is carry-out only. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
