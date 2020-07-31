Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Hit the trails
It's going to be a beautiful weekend according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Why not get out and enjoy one of Hardin County's recreational trails? From the Hardin County Recreational Trails in Iowa Falls, to the trails at Pine Lake State Park in Eldora and Calkins Nature Area.
Pick up dinner at the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will offer a curbside meal to the public on Saturday. The meal includes crispy parmesan chicken with sweet corn a potato, dessert and a roll. It will be served at the Moose (11350 Hwy. 65 north of Iowa Falls) from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Get some sweet corn while you can
Sweet corn is in season right now. Pick some up this weekend and enjoy the taste of Iowa summers. Hardin City Sweet Corn has stands set up to sell sweet corn throughout Hardin County (find more on their Facebook page here), and Puffer Roske Farms east of Iowa Falls also sells farm fresh produce. Find more information about them here.
See the races
The Hardin County Fairgrounds will host Figure 8 Gunderson racing series on Saturday at 7 p.m. The concessions and grand stand will open at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids. The night will feature front wheel, stock, pro and two-person cruisers.
Get a grab-n-go meal
Alden UCC will host a "Grab 'n Go" fundraiser meal on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, which is located at 212 West St. The meal will include a barbecue pulled pork sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie. Free will donations will go to the church. The church may also have sweet corn for sale. If the corn is ready it will be sold for $5 per dozen ears.
