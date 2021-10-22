Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Take your chance in a haunted corn maze
The Kelly and Dave Geerdes farm in rural Wellsburg will host its fourth annual Haunted Corn Maze this weekend and next weekend. The farm is located one mile east of Wellsburg at 15995 185th Street. The maze will be open 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday, and next Friday, Oct. 29. It will be open Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight. No flashlights, video or flash photography are allowed. Guests are also not allowed to touch spooks and the spooks will not touch the guests. The cost of admission is $7 per person. All proceeds are donated back to the community. Find more information online here.
Get scared in Eldora
The Eldora Rotary’s Haunted Hospital will be open this weekend and next weekend, on Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. each day, and close at 11, but anyone in line at 11 will be allowed to tour the attraction. The cost of admission is $10 (cash only) at the door. Guests who plan to visit the Haunted Hospital can purchase tickets online. Groups of four or more people – up to 12 per time slot – can buy tickets up until 11:59 p.m. the day before they plan to arrive, and skip waiting in line. Online tickets cost $15 per person, and quantities are limited. Book them online here. The Haunted Hospital is located in the old Eldora hospital, at 2413 Edgington Ave.
Get in the Halloween spirit at Calkins
Calkins Nature Area will host its annual Halloween Hike on Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the nature center (18335 135th St., Iowa Falls). The free event will offer the traditional trick-or-treat trail, a prairie maze, hayrack rides, kids’ costume contest, outdoor animal exhibits and yard games. All indoor facilities will be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but outdoor restrooms will be available. This year will also offer snacks, but there will be no meal served. Direct questions about the event to 641-648-9878.
Pick up a pork dinner
First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls will host its 34th annual Pork Dinner on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church (619 Main St.). The meal will be served drive-through and dine-in. The menu includes pork burger, chop or loin, salad, potato and pie. The cost is $10 per meal.
Take in the fall colors
It's officially mid-October and the trees throughout central Iowa are changing with the coming of winter. Take a scenic drive through the county. Don't miss Iowa Falls' scenic River Road drive, pass through Pine Lake State Park in Eldora, and you could even take a ride on the Empress to get a more leisurely look at the colors (public cruises launch every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Keep up to date on the DNR's fall foliage report here.
