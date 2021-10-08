Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Have breakfast at the fire station
The Iowa Falls Fire Department will wrap up Fire Prevention Week with a pancake breakfast on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. at the fire station (218 S. River St.). The cost is a free will donation.
Stroll for drinks and art
Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street will host an Art, Wine and Beer Walk on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to purchase a commemorative wine glass for $15 and stroll the downtown, stopping in local businesses for wine and beer samples. Glasses can be picked up beginning at the Carnegie Ellsworth Building (520 Rocksylvania Ave.) starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Local artists will have their work on display and music will be performed. Reserve a glass by calling 641-648-5549.
Check out the birds at Calkins
Calkins Nature Area will host another birding workshop this weekend. Things will get started on Saturday with discussion about fall and winter feeder birds from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a birding hike from 3 to 5 p.m., and a Christmas bird count program from 6 to 8 p.m. with an optional evening hike from 8 to 10 p.m. On Sunday, there will be a discussion about winter birding history from 9 to 11 a.m. and a bird hike from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group will commute to Legacy Wetland from the nature center at 2 p.m. and a hike wills tart at 2:30 and last until 5 p.m. The workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation), and Brian Ritter (Nahant Marsh Education Center).
Learn more about a local mural
The Oak Street mural in Iowa Falls will get its formal welcome to town during a plaque presentation on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The mural, which was completed in 2018, will be honored with a dedication of a plaque honoring the donors and volunteers who made the project happen.
Get scared in Eldora
The Eldora Rotary’s Haunted Hospital will return this year after taking 2020 off amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Halloween attraction opens for the season on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. each day, and close at 11, but anyone in line at 11 will be allowed to tour the attraction. The cost of admission is $10 (cash only) at the door. New this year, guests who plan to visit the Haunted Hospital can purchase tickets online. Groups of four or more people – up to 12 per time slot – can buy tickets up until 11:59 p.m. the day before they plan to arrive, and skip waiting in line. Online tickets cost $15 per person, and quantities are limited. Book them online here.
The Haunted Hospital, a mainstay of the local – and statewide – Halloween scene will be open Oct. 9, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 this year. It is located at 2413 Edgington Ave., which is directly west of the Kum & Go in town.
