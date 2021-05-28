Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public - especially those who have not been vaccinated - to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask if you're in close proximity to other people who have not been vaccinated. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of four things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Learn about birds
Calkins Nature Area will host two days of free Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientist workshops this week. The field days are great for all backgrounds, whether you're a beginner or a serious birder. The events will start today, from 6 to 10 p.m. The sessions will include Raptor Talk, Live Raptor Presentation and an Evening Owl Prowl through the forest. On Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the staff will offer a Morning Bird Hike, Warbler Talk, and a Warbler Hike along the river. Calkins staff request that anyone who plans to attend RSVP. Find more information here.
Dance at Estes park
The 34th annual Jam Dance is scheduled to be held in Iowa Falls on today. The dance, called "High Frequency," will last from 6 to 11:30 p.m. at Estes Park. It is free and teenagers are invited to attend.
Cleanup in Eldora
The City of Eldora will conduct a cleanup on Saturday at the town's aquatic center (709 14th Ave.). The cost to drop items off is a free will donation to the Parks and Rec Committee. Items not accepted include: TVs, computers, appliances, tires, metal, household hazardous waste, liquid paints, household garbage, yard waste and batteries. Find more information here.
Pick up some popcorn
Eldora's Grand Theatre will host the first of several popcorn nights this weekend on Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m. It will be a drive-up event at the theater, which is located at 1114 Edgington Ave. Guests are asked to pull up to the front of the theater and volunteers will take your order. The cost is a free will donation. The funds will be used to prepare the theater for re-opening. Find more information here.
Commemorate their service
Monday is Memorial Day. Many Americans will have the day off work and school, and ceremonies will be held throughout Hardin County to honor the men and women who died in service to the United States. Find a full list of those ceremonies - all of which are free to attend - here.
