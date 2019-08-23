Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Ride around Wellsburg
Wellsburg’s Second Annual Great Bike Ride Around Town will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Participants do not need to be from Wellsburg. The route is approximately 2.8 miles, a portion of the ride will include the Rock Island Rail Trail, weather pending. Riders under age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 515-979-7287 for questions.
Give to the drive
The Knights of Columbus in Iowa Falls will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive this weekend, Friday through Sunday. The Knights will be at several locations around Iowa Falls accepting donations. Money raised will go to local agencies that assist persons with intellectual disabilities.
Solve a mystery at Pine Lake State Park
Pine Lake State Park needs your help to solve a mystery. Join Park Interpreter Jovis Shoemaker on Saturday to explore the mysterious and amazing creatures that use the same trails as people. Learn how to identify animal tracks. Meet Jovis at the Upper Pine Lake Boat Ramp picnic shelter at 1:30 p.m. The hike will be on dirt trails, so wear appropriate clothing and bring water. Bug spray will be available. This free event is open to all ages.
Take in summer's final organ concert
Dr. Thomas Fielding will play the final concert of the 2019 Iowa Falls Summer Organ Recital Series on Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert will be held at St. Matthew’s By-the-Bridge Episcopal Church on the corner of Railroad and Oak streets, next to the US Route 65 Bridge across the Iowa River. Dr. Fielding will play a varied program of classical organ works, to include compositions by J. S. Bach, Max Reger, and others. There will be a reception in the undercroft of the church following the recital where the audience can greet the artist and enjoy light refreshments. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
See a show at Cottage Community
The quartet “Three Longs and a Short” will present a concert at Cottage Community Church on Sunday at 7 p.m. Originating from Ellsworth in the early 1990s, the quartet was called Tommy and the Halos and continued until a member moved away. In 2006 the band regrouped with a couple of new members and became Three Longs and a Short. Cottage Community Church is located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Hwy 65 and two and a half miles west on County Road D41. Everyone is welcome. A free will offering will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.