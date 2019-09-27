Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Cheer on the Cougars
AGWSR will finish up its 2019 Homecoming week today starting with the parade at 2 p.m. The parade starts at the school, heads up Butler Street, across Main Street and winds its way back down State Street to the football field. Once at the field, a pep rally will be held and this year’s king and queen will be named. At 6:30 p.m., the entire court and their parents will be introduced before the football game against Meskwaki Settlement School, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
*UPDATE: The parade has been cancelled due to the weather forecast. The coronation and pep rally will be in the gymnasium at 2:30 p.m.
Have fish for dinner
The Pine Lake Wildlife Club's 2019-20 fish fry season starts today. Carry-outs start at 4 p.m., and dine-in service will begin at 4:30. The meal will be served until 7 p.m., or until the food is gone. The Wildlife Club is located at 32740 210th St., Eldora. Ticket purchases have been moved to the south entry to better serve guests. The meal costs $10 per adult or carry-out box, and $6 for children 12 and under (dine-in only).
Go to a tea party
The Eldora Community Garden will host a tea party in the garden on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The gardeners have grown chamomile and mint tea that they'll share with guests. There will be activities for kids, including a bounce house. Lunch provided. Please RSVP on the event's Facebook page so organizers can plan for food.
Collect seeds at Pine Lake
Pine Lake State Park needs volunteers to help collect prairie seed stock for future projects. Meet Pine Lake State Park Interpreter Jovis Shoemaker at Eldora's Gunderson Nature Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday before walking into Pine Lake West prairie to collect seed stock. Learn how to identify different species of prairie plants and help the park in future endeavors. This free event is open to all ages.
See a gospel quartet perform
Headin' Home Quartet will perform a concert of southern gospel music at Cottage Community Church on Sunday at 7 p.m. The Headin' Home Quartet was formed in 2001 by members of the First Baptist Church of Colfax, Iowa. Their mission is to fulfill Christ's great commission by presenting His word through song. Cottage Community Church is located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Hwy 65 and two and a half miles west on County Road D41. Everyone is welcome. A free will offering will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.