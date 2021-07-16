Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning those who have not been vaccinated to continue to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 - especially amid the prevalence of the delta strain of the virus. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Join the Iowa's Ride fun
Today marks the start of an event that's been 18 months in planning. Iowa's Ride - an event that was originally scheduled to be a cross-state bicycle ride, but was scaled back to a weekend event - will take over Eldora and other parts of the county today, tomorrow and Sunday. The "Weekender" will kick off today with the opening of the aquatic center, food, live music and fireworks. Tomorrow's main event is a 36-mile bike ride through the southeast portion of the county. There'll be more music, more food and more fun throughout the weekend. Find more details about the Weekender event here.
Have a ball at the Franklin County Fair
The Franklin County Fair kicked off this week, and will continue through the weekend with entertainment, shows and plenty to see and do. Country music star Trace Adkins will perform at the grandstand tonight at 8:30 p.m., and tomorrow's entertainment will be Dylan Scott at 8:30. In between, there will be blacksmith demonstrations, goat yoga, livestock judging and Swifty Swine races - and more! Find a full schedule here, and look through photos of Thursday at the fair here.
Find entertainment at Radcliffe Days
Brace yourself for the return of Radcliffe Days, a town festival that was scaled back last year amid COVID-19, but is back in full force this year. From a barbecue contest and water fights, to a parade and a classic car show, the schedule is packed full of activities that will appeal to the entire family. Find a full schedule and more details about the weekend here.
Take the family to Whitten
The Whitten Fire Association is hoping to start a new tradition this weekend with the First Annual July Fun Day on Saturday. The activities start mid-morning with car and bike show registration at 10:30 a.m., kids' activities at 11, and a fireman's barbecue at 11. A dinner of tenderloins will be served at 5:30 p.m., and a street dance will last from 7 to 11 p.m., with a beer tent open from noon to 10:30 p.m. The event is open to everyone. Find a full schedule here.
Make RAGBRAI plans
RAGBRAI's pass through Hardin County is just around the corner, which means it's time to make final plans. Whether that's cleaning up your flower beds or cleaning up your house, now's the perfect time to do that. Iowa Falls overnight stop organizers are still in need of volunteer help. Read more about what volunteering entails here, and sign up to give your time here.
