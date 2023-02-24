Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
North Central Iowa Crop Summit
Ellsworth Community College will be hosting the North Central Iowa Crop Summit on Friday at the Ag and Equine Center on the Hamilton Campus in Iowa Falls. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and Eric Wilson, Agronomy Manager for Wyffels Hybrids will kick off the summit at 9 a.m. There will be eight different presenters and there will be a complimentary lunch and trade show from noon-1:15 p.m.
Frozen Jr. at SHHS
South Hardin High School will be performing Disney’s Frozen Jr. this Saturday and Sunday at the SHHS Auditorium. There will be two shows, one on Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 3 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Prior to Saturday’s show, you’re invited to meet Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the whole crew. There will be a coloring table and hot chocolate from 6:15-6:45, provided by the South Hardin FCCLA students.
Chili/soup supper
The youth of Washington Reformed Church (28182 Birch Ave.) in Ackley will host a chili and oyster soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Beef burgers and a variety of desserts are also planned. A free-will donation will be accepted for the eat-in meal, and to-go meals will be available at a cost of $10 each.
Funds raised will be used for the youth group trip for their Rocky Mountain High 2023 trip.
Marriage Camp
Pine Lake Camps (32203 230th St, Eldora) are offering a three day marriage camp from Friday, Feb. 24-26. The event is focused on bringing married couples together for a weekend with sessions designed to connect partners and strengthen relationships. Check in is Friday from 5-7 p.m. with supper at 7 p.m. There are onsite staying options as well as couples can stay off-site. Register here.
Go for Broke Barrel Racing
The Jackpot Junkie Winter series barrel racing will be on Saturday and Sunday at the ECC Equestrian Center. The event is open to all, no membership required. There will be youth, adult and master riders. Exhibitions begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday followed by Pee Wee Barrels, Open 4D Barrels as well as combo draw with youth, adult and masters, pole bending exhibitions and ending with Open 4D Barrels. Sunday begins at 9 a.m. with exhibitions followed by Pee Wee Barrels and Open 4D Barrels with a combo draw.
