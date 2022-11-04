Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Steamboat Rock Presbyterian Church supper
The Steamboat Rock Presbyterian Church will host their annual Swiss Steak Supper on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Lodge - (Boat Club) in Steamboat Rock. Serving Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, dinner roll, and a dessert, along with milk, chocolate milk and coffee. Serving will be from 5 to 7 p.m. for a freewill donation. Carry outs are available.
IF-A Showcase Night
Iowa Falls-Alden High School is presenting Showcase Night on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the high school auditorium. The event begins at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and cost is $5. At intermission, Julie Bolhus will be selling treats at intermission as well.
St. Mary Catholic Meal in Williams
St. Mary Catholic Church of Williams will offer a Fall Festival meal (drive-thru take out only) on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 4-6 p.m. The meal consists of chicken and homemade noodles, meat loaf, real mashed potatoes, home frozen corn, salad and pie. Cost per meal is $10. Interested people are asked to follow the signs and enter the church parking lot from the east side.
Community Sharing Meal
In an attempt to continue sharing the Eldora Community Garden through the winter, Camp Pine Lake – Church of Brethren camp – will offer a free community meal the first Sunday of November through May. The first one will be this Sunday, Nov. 6 from 5-6 p.m. It is a free dinner and all are welcome.
Camp Pine Lake is located at 23008 W Ave. in Eldora.
Meet Coach Kielsmeier
The public is invited to attend a meet and greet with the Cleveland State University women’s basketball team on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Hubbard-Radcliffe Elementary School.
Head coach Chris Kielsmeier will return to his hometown gym (an H-R alum) from 12:30 to 2 p.m. There will be an autograph session as well as a question and answer session. The team will also do some drills, interact with the students, shoot hoops and do some relays and games.
