Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do during the three-day holiday weekend without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Draft Horse Show
The Iowa Classic Draft Horse Show will be Friday and Saturday at the Ellsworth Equestrian Center. Friday's events begin at 5 p.m. with five different classes competing. Saturday begins at 9:30 a.m. with the Draft Horse Academy and will conclude with five more classes and competitions.
Cost to attend is $10 for adults (13 and over), $5 for youth (5-12) and children 5 and under are free.
Art Festival and Garden Party
Save the date for the 2023 art festival and garden party planned in Steamboat Rock (108 River Road S.) on Saturday. Local and regional artists will be featured in a free garden stroll beginning at 2 p.m. The event will include a magician and children’s art table available at no cost from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
From 4 to 7 p.m. a garden party is planned with live music, charcuterie, and beverages. Advance tickets are $20 and are available at the Steamboat Rock Public Library, or by calling 641-373-3135.
ECC basketball camp
The Ellsworth Community College men’s basketball team will be hosting an Elite Camp and Tryout on Saturday from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. The camp is open to high school and post grad students. Check in begins at 1 p.m. and athlete must bring a copy of their most recent physical. Cost is $40 a player (cash or check) and walk-ups are welcome.
Aplington Days
Applington Days begins on Saturday and will run through Tuesday and includes garage sales, burger night, a movie in the park, kiddie parade, Miss Aplington crowing and Citizen of the Year, vendors and a carnival. The grand parade will be on Tuesday, June 6 followed by dinner at the shelter house, entertainment in the park.
Pancake breakfast
The Hardin County Farm Museum will be hosting their pancake breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday for a free-will donation. The museum is located at 203 N. Washington St. - one mile north of the stoplight in Eldora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.