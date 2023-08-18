Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Almost time for Friday Night Lights
Football season is just a week away and area teams will be playing in scrimmages to prepare for the upcoming season.
The Iowa Falls-Alden Athletic Booster Club will be hosting Cadet Kickoff on Friday at Cadet Field. There will be a free will donation meal sponsored by the booster club starting at 5 p.m. Following the meal, the dance team will perform, followed by coach and team introductions. The football team will host a scrimmage beginning at 6:30 p.m.
South Hardin will host BCLUW in a scrimmage on Friday. The two will practice beginning at 6 p.m. with the game scrimmage starting around 6:45. Cost of admission is a sports drink.
AGWSR will travel to Le Grand to take on East Marshall for a scrimmage beginning at 6 p.m.
Back to school pancakes
The Iowa Falls Kiwanis is hosting a back to school pancake breakfast on Saturday. From 7:30-10:30 a.m. at the American Legion. Cost is $10 for dine in or take out. There will be a gift for every child present. Kiwanis is starting the Bringing Up Grades (BUG) Program to help kick off the news school year.
Breakfast at the Hardin Co. Farm Museum
The Hardin County Farm Museum will be hosting their pancake breakfast for a freewill donation. The event is from 7-9:30 a.m. and cost is a free will donation. The Hardin Co. Farm Museum is located at 203 N. Washington St. in Eldora. Following breakfast, the Greenbelt Tractorcade will leave at 10 a.m. the route will travel back roads, following the Iowa River from Eldora to Union and on to New Providence before returning to the museum.
WAGBRAT Returns
The sixth annual WAGBRAT (Wellsburg’s Annual Great Bike Ride Around Town) will be held Saturday. Participants do not need to be from Wellsburg to take part. Walkers and runners are welcome. The 2.8 mile route is a leisurely ride through and around Wellsburg.
Riders under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Concert at Camp Pine Lake
The concert series at Camp Pine Lake continues with the Prairie Creek String Band and the Briggs Family Band on Sunday. The Prairie Creek String band is out of Marshalltown and plays Irish, bluegrass and folk music. The Briggs Family Band features the whole family on guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, fiddle and singing. They do a mix of bluegrass, traditional country and gospel. All concerts are from 3-5 p.m. with food available for a freewill offering. The camp is located at 23008 W. Ave in Eldora.
