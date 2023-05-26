Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do during the three-day holiday weekend without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Iowa Falls Jam
There will be a free teen dance in Estes Park on Friday from 6-11 p.m.
SRFD fundraiser
The Steamboat Rock Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Association will host a Memorial weekend breakfast. The meal will be held at the Iowa River Conservation Club (the former Boat Club) on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. A free will donation will be accepted.
Breakfast in NP
The Roundhouse in New Providence (104 N Main St) will be hosting their omelet and pancake breakfast on Monday from 7 to 10 a.m.
Memorial Day services
There will be Memorial Day events around the county. Starting on Sunday in Ackley. There will be ceremonies on Monday in Ackley, Alden, Buckeye, Eldora, Hubbard, Iowa Falls, Owasa, Radcliffe, Steamboat Rock, Union, Wellsburg and Whitten. Here is a full schedule of events.
StoryWalk at Pine Lake
The Memorial Day StoryWalk is officially up at Pine Lake. The story – “Don’t Touch that Flower” was written by Alice Hemming and illustrated by Nicola Slater. It is the sequel to last fall’s StoryWalk “The Leaf Thief.” The story is placed on the Lower Pine Lake’s beach trail. Start at the south end of the lake near the bridge and walk toward the beach.
