Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County.
Library fun
The Alden Public Library is hosting several events this Friday. There is a story-time with Emily’s Papercrafts for toddlers and preschoolers from 9-9:45 a.m. and following that, there is an adult paper quilling class starting at 10 a.m.
Egg Breakfast
The Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team will host an Egg breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8-11 a.m. in the Iowa Falls-Alden High School student center.
Enjoy performances by the IF-A varsity and Riverbend Middle School dance teams. Admission is $8 for the general public while children 3 and under are admitted free.
Barn Stahl corn maze
Saturday there is a chance to walk in the dark at the Barn Stahl corn maze. From 7-10 p.m., bring a flashlight and navigate the maze in the dark. Admission is $7.
Turkey Supper in Alden
The Alden UCC Church will be serving turkey, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll and pie for their annual fall turkey supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. The meal is carry-out only and the cost is $12.50 for adults and $6 for children.
Dinner in Ackley
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley will host their annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Oct. 16. Serving is from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Carry-out and delivery only. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Jim Wessels, Ibeling Insurance Services or purchased at the door.
