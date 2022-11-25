Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Festival of Lights
The 2022 Festival of Lights returns to Foster Park this weekend and is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 5:30-8 p.m. It’s $5 per carload. If you are really feeling the lights, head up to 921 Coyla St. from 5-10 p.m. and check out the yearly light display there.
Santa at the Met
For those that are taking part in the Shop Small Saturday to get Christmas shopping done right here in Iowa Falls, be sure to make a stop at the Metropolitan Opera House. Santa Claus will be there for his first appearance of the season from 11 a.m. to noon.
Light up the Night
Light up the Night this Holiday season in Hampton. Starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, there will be fun crafts to do at businesses. A matinee at the Windsor Theater, trolley rides, and pictures with Santa. At 5:30 p.m. the parade floats will make their way from the Hampton aquatic center to the band shell park where they will light up the park for the holiday season.
Christmas in Eldora
On Sunday, Nov. 27 head to Eldora for a holly, jolly Christmas Festival. Santa will make a stop at Salvo Fitness from 1-3 p.m. Stop by the Eldora Public Library for free photos with famous Christmas personalities and crafts. There will be pop-up shops at the American Legion, a candy cane scavenger hunt, and a story walk at the Eldora Library from 1-5 p.m. Be sure to stop and get Same Estes and Nacho Daddyz and take a surrey ride around the square from 2-6 p.m. Warm up with the movie “The Grinch” at the theater (3 p.m.) or bingo at Hardin County Savings Bank (3 p.m.). At 5:30 p.m. there will be the tree lighting ceremony at Rotary Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.