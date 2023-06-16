Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Town celebrations continue and there’s lots to do without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Alden Days
The 2023 installment kicks off on Friday and includes a flag ceremony, meal, kiddie parade, baked goods auction and the reveal of the Citizens of the Year and Miss Alden.
Saturday begins bright and early with breakfast at the fire station followed by the parade, lunch in the park, food vendors, inflatables and rides as well as live entertainment, water fights, kids tractor pull and more live music and a beer garden. The celebration concludes with fireworks. For a full schedule, click here.
Shop small
Several Iowa Falls businesses are taking part in the Shop Small Haul Road Trip this weekend. The event started on Thursday and lasts through Saturday. There will be specials at the Ugly Peanut Boutique, Becky’s Hallmark, Find Your Fabulous, Belle Ame Salon and Spa, The Coffee Attic featuring the Book Cellar, Red’s Smokehouse, Princess Grill and Pizzeria and Small Town Girl. Enjoy the Cookie Doughtique trailer today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Washington Avenue/Main Street.
Insect Zoo
All ages are welcome to a bug experience. There will be an original story performance written by Ginny Mitchell, Insect Zoo coordinator and original watercolor illustrations by Iowa State University graduate Joshua Byrne. Following the story, there will be a one-hour Bugtastic Insect Zoo display with hands-on opportunities. The event will be at the Barlow Memorial Library on Saturday at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Scenic City Empress
The Scenic City Empress offers public boat cruises every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a 6 p.m. catered concert cruise with DJ Fisher and catering by Julie Bolhuis. The menu includes smoked pork chop, side salad, twice baked mashed potatoes, green beans and chocolate peanut butter cup cakes for dessert. For reservations call 641-648-9517.
CMSA Championships
Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) will be holding their Iowa State Championship shoot on Saturday and Sunday at the Ellsworth Equestrian Center.
There are five event stages and 10 buckles up for grabs – limited (1-2) cowboy and cowgirl; express (3-4) cowboy and cowgirl; open (5-6) cowboy and cowgirl; shot gun limited (1-3) and open (4-6); rifle limited (1-3) and open (4-6). There will also be a buckle option for class winners. Shooters meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. with the wrangler ground shooting beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Sunday there will be cowboy church at 7:30 a.m., followed by shotgun, main match stages and awards.
