Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Make a paper tree
At 10:30 a.m. at the Dr. Grace Doane Alden Public Library there will be a chance to make a paperback Christmas tree. There will be a Cricut and holiday-themed supplies available for those who want to begin and decorate pillowcases during this time as well.
Girls Basketball 2022 opener
Iowa Falls-Alden and South Hardin continue the tradition of opening the new basketball season against one another. The Cadets will travel to Eldora for a girls only contest with varsity around 7:30 p.m. The two squads have had plenty of battles throughout the years and the 2022 edition shapes up to be another exciting one.
It's also going to be live on KIFG 95.3 for those that can't make it in person.
AGWSR girls travel to BCLUW for a JV/V girls only contest starting at 6:15 in Conrad.
Fresh holiday décor
Saturday is opening weekend at the Carlson Tree Farm (867 130th St. in Hampton). Pick out the perfect Christmas tree, flocked tree, wreath or greenery. Tin Cup Bus Stop will be on the farm with yummy coffee, hot cocoa and treats. Experience the 12 acres of trees and fun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas Crafts
Ackley’s Xi Zeta Sigma Sorority for their annual Christmas Craft Fair Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AGWSR High School gym. Over 40 vendors will be in attendance with a wide variety of products. A freewill donation admission will be taken with the proceeds slated for the Prairie Bridges shelter house project. The concession stand will feature freshly baked cinnamon and caramel rolls, followed by lunch of soup, beef burgers and pie.
Appaloosa show at Equine Center
On Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 7:30 a.m. there will be an Iowa Appaloosa Association event at the Ellsworth Equestrian Center (709 Ellsworth Ave) just south of Iowa Falls on the Robert and Arlene Hamilton Campus. Smokin’ Hot Rednecks food truck will be there serving food as well.
