Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
The Five O Three in Iowa Falls will be having Luke Hendrickson live at 8 p.m. and will be serving corned beef and cabbage celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.
Grumpy’s in Ackley will have Don Fisher of The Day Drinkers will be performing from 8-11 p.m. There will be Mulligan stew and a special Reuben sandwich as well.
Trivia Night
The Hardin County Home Educators are holding a family trivia night on Saturday at the Roundhouse in New Providence (104 N. Main). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 per student. There will be beef burgers, popcorn, snacks and pop sold separately. All proceeds go to the HCHE Scholarship Fund.
Horse show
The Iowa Arabian Horse Association will be hosting its 2023 Spring Fling All-Breed Show on Saturday and Sunday at the ECC Equine Center. There will be a morning session starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday and then an afternoon session. There will just be a morning session in Sunday with 85 different types. There will be prizes including Liberty and Most Classic Arabian Head, Leadline, Regular Classes, Jackpot Classes and a special St. Patty’s 50/50 Jackpot.
Brunch in Radcliffe
The Radcliffe American Legion will be hosting a brunch on Sunday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes ham, bacon, sausage, French toast, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit cup, muffins, juice, milk, coffee and more. Cost is a freewill donation.
Sports, sports and more sports
This time of year there is plenty going on for all the sports fans. It’s March Madness and the NCAA Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments have begun. Several Iowa colleges have made it to the big dance and there are plenty of other Greenbelt connections to keep an eye on. Hubbard native Chris Kielsmeier is the head coach of the Cleveland State women’s basketball team. The Vikings earned their first bid in 13 years and will be playing Villanova on Saturday.
On the men’s side, South Hardin graduate David Shindelar is the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at Drake University and former ECC assistant coach Mike Herrington is the Director of Player Personnel at Oral Roberts.
It’s also the NCAA wrestling tournament, which began Thursday with finals on Saturday. There are also lots of Iowa connections across the country there as well.
Check out Cook's Corner for a tasty snack, hang back and enjoy all the action.
