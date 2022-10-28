Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday, Sunday and a bonus – all the Halloween trick or treat times - without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Scenic City Hoops Fest
The Ellsworth Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams are partnering up with the Cadet Basketball Club to bring Scenic City Hoop Fest to Dittmer Gymnasium on Friday. Starting at 5:30 p.m. there will be a free basketball clinic followed by scrimmages between all three grade groups (third-fourth, fifth-sixth) and the Panther players. That will be followed by an introduction to the ECC basketball teams, dunk and layup lines, a three-point contest and a dunk contest.
Harvest Fest
The Church of the Open Bible will be hosting a Harvest Fest in Estes Park in Iowa Falls on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and there will be food, games, face painting, balloon animals, crafts, cookie decorating and more.
Saturday Halloween fun
The community can participate in trunk or treat in Eldora from 4-5:30 p.m. at the corner of 11th Street and Edgington Ave on Saturday, Oct. 29. At the Eldora Public Library, there will also be a story walk and hot dogs. Following, trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. in town.
New Providence will be hosting a costume parade and carnival at the Roundhouse beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be prizes for all ages from PreK through adult with carnival and food following the parade until 9 p.m.
Haunted Hospital
The final weekend of the Eldora Rotary Haunted Hospital will be Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7-11 p.m. Cost is $10 general admission or for $15 skip the lines and choose an arrival time. The haunted hospital is located at 2413 Edgington Ave in Eldora and all proceeds go back to the community.
Trick or treat times
Halloween trick or treating around Hardin County on Monday, Oct. 31 (unless otherwise noted).
• Alden: 6-7:30 p.m.
• Ackley: 5-8 p.m.
• Eldora: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
• Iowa Falls: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Steamboat Rock: 5-7 p.m.
• Hubbard: 6-8 p.m.
• Radcliffe: 6-8 p.m.
• New Providence: 5-7 p.m.
• Union: 5-7 p.m.
• Whitten: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.