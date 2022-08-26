Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Football season kicks off
The 2022 football season kicks off for all area teams tonight (Friday). Iowa Falls-Alden will host Clear Lake at Cadet Field with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. There will be a tailgate ahead of time starting around 5 p.m. where fans and parents are encouraged to bring a dish to share. The game will air on KIFG 95.3 with a pregame show ahead of time. South Hardin will welcome Grundy Center to Eldora with a start time at 7 p.m. and AGWSR will play Belmond-Klemme in Ackley at 7 p.m.
Walk to end Alzheimer’s
A Walk to End Alzheimer’s is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 starting at the Estes Park Band Shell (Iowa Falls). Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the event kicks off with a ceremony at 8:45 a.m. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and participants may walk in-person or virtually.
Back to School bash
To celebrate one year of business, Uncle Jay’s Barbering Company is holding a back-to-school event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Estes Park in Iowa Falls. Jerrae Lindsey, owner of Uncle Jay’s, will be offering free haircuts to school aged children. There will be free backpacks with school supplies, free food, music and more. The event is free and open to the public.
First ever Alien Walk
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” there will be an alien walk through Iowa Falls. The event will begin at the Center for the Performing Arts (510 Stevens St.) at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Cost is $7 and includes a meal, walk and special showing of “E.T.” There will also be a special guest judge in attendance, Andrew Fuller, winner of “Is it Cake?” on Netflix.
Help support local family with lunch
Alexus and Roger Kyte, of Ackley, welcomed micro-preemie twins Cora and Marshall in Nov. 2021. Born at 23 weeks, the infants spent months in the NICU and their parents drove back and forth to Sioux Falls, S.D. to visit. With one home and both with health concerns, there are plenty of expenses. There is a benefit planned to help the couple on Sunday, Aug. 28 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. There will be a meal, starting at 10:30 a.m., of beef burgers, salads and desserts for a freewill donation.
